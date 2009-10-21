Liverpool Midfielder “Must Respect the Club” and Not Think of £40m Barca Move

Javier needs a wake up call!

Rafael Benitez has revealed that Liverpool did not come close to selling Javier Mascherano because once he had spoken to Barcelona no bid was received. Mascherano was widely expected to be the subject of a major move by Barca after both he and the Catalan club publicly declared their admiration for each other. Benitez was able to nip any thoughts that the European champions had of signing the destructive midfielder in the bud. “[Barcelona director of football] Txiki Begiristain called me but I made it clear that Javier was not transferable, knowing full well, as we feared, that Xabi Alonso was going to go to Real Madrid,” he was quoted as saying by El Mundo Deportivo. “Barca could have made a very important offer for Javier, but in any case, they never did. “He is a very important player for us, for our team. He has a good contract and must respect it, as he is doing.” The ‘Pool boss is currently under pressure due to a sequence of poor results and because of his transfer policy, which has seen him buy 67 players in five seasons. (Goal.com)

There are some interesting quotes from the gaffer here and if you read between the lines he kind of implies that had an ‘important’ offer come in for Javier then it would have been considered, which is at least what I get from it.

That however if firmly in the past and hopefully our Argentine international captain realises that because he hasn’t exactly set the world alight. Last night’s poor performance was one of quite a few this season but he was by no means the worst player on the park.

He is definitely not half the player he was last term and needs to be getting it together, we have another crucial game on the weekend, perhaps the most crucial of the season so far. In many ways based on form Mascherano wouldn’t deserve a place in the line-up but because of lack of alternatives he gets the chance to show us what we know he can do, lets just hope that he does so.

YNWA



