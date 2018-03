Harry Redknapp’s Spurs side couldn’t manage to break down a resilient Stoke side and the north London side also had Jonathan Woodgate injured yet again and then conceded a late Glenn Whelan winner.

1st Half Highlights





0-1 Whelan



