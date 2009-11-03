Arsenal Close In On £6m Starlet Ogbonna: One of Italy’s Brightest Talents

Wenger has centre back on his radar.

Join Our Facebook Fan Page for the Latest News/Rumours/Forums/Videos/WAGS/Funny Stuff/Features!

Apparently on his way into the Emirates is Torino’s Italy Under-21 defender Angelo Ogbonna. “I know exactly what I want and I am not closing the door on anything,” he says. (Guardian)

Ogbonna is considered one of Italian football’s brightest young talents and the Italian press have linked him with moves to Serie A giants Juventus, Inter and AC Milan. However, it appears Wenger has manoeuvred himself into pole position to sign the 21-year-old.

Ogbonna has admitted he would be open to moving abroad, and said: “I know exactly what I want and I am not closing the door on anything.

“My objective is to improve and reach the highest level. My first dream has been achieved and I have managed to make my professional debut.

“There will be time to see what the options are on other clubs.” (Daily Telegraph)

Towering young centre back Angelo Ogbonna is beginning to attract a great deal of attention with the youngster doing his best to help his Torino side back into the top flight after they fell out of Serie A last term.

The Italian Under 21 international also plies his trade at left back but his assured performances in the centre of defence are what is catching the eye of the likes of Arsenal and AC Milan. Arsene Wenger may feel he could do with more options in the centre of his defence and may not be too keen on the likes of Johann Djourou and Philippe Senderos, both of whom have had plenty of chances to impress the Gunners boss but have on the whole failed to do the job.

Obviously first choice pairing William Gallas and Thomas Vermaelen are doing a top notch job at the heart of the Emirates defence but Wenger is always looking to the future and appears to admire Angelo and could be interested in snapping up the £6m rated youngster.



Don’t forget to check out Online Football Manager!