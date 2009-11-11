Liverpool Could Sign £13m Playmaker Rafael Van der Vaart

Rafa keen on talented Dutch bench warmer.

Rafael van der Vaart has confirmed he will be leaving Spanish Giants Real Madrid in January and wants to move to another top European club, after rejecting a return to his old club Ajax. Real Madrid will let the playmaker leave for £13million, which is roughly the amount they paid for him last season. Real Madrid’s multi-million pound arrivals of Kaka, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Karim Benzema, has led

Real needing to recoup some of their spending money. Real’s summer spending spree put Rafael Van der Vaart a long way down Madrid’s pecking order. Van der Vaart confirmed reports he had rejected a move back to Amsterdam when he revealed to De Telegraf, “ in principle I find it too early to return to Ajax.” He added: “I don’t know if I will stay at Real Madrid but there are options. My dream is to play in a major championship namely England, Italy or Germany. Other proposals do not interest me.” The Dutchman’s inevitable departure from Real Madrid has alerted the interest of injury-hit Liverpool, who will are keen to sign the midfielder. Liverpool have missed the slick passing of Xabi Alonso, and Van der Vaart, would surely be the ideal man to fill the gap left by the Spaniard. Liverpool is currently seventh in the premier league table, and is in their worst run of form for 22 years. If Benitez is to close the gap on their rivals at least to grab a top 4 spot, another creative player is needed. (Give Me Football – Official PFA Website)

As creative midfielders go Rafael Van der Vaart is in the higher echelon and its a crime the way he is only used as a sub at the Bernabeu and even more so when he had been fooled into thinking he had a Real Madrid future in the summer. After seeing the likes of Huntelaar, Sneijder and Robben all leave the club Rafael was assured he was a crucial part of the La Liga giants set up, but they were in fact just trying to play it safe and were in fact leading the Dutchman on. This season he started just one La Liga thus far out of of ten and is likely to be warming the bench for some time to come and It seems likely Rafael will leave the club in order to keep his career moving in the right direction.

I would greatly support any move for the 26 year old former Ajax and Hamburg player and if Rafa can get the cash together for a bid in the region of the £13m quoted, then it would be a bargain buy and one that could provide out midfield with the extra creativity we need.

YNWA



