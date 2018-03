Paul Pogba was of course the player whose move from Le Havre came under FIFA scrutiny earlier this season and it seems from this video that the youngster could well be worth the furore and appears to have a fine future ahead of him.

Get Manchester United Tickets at Fantastic Prices!

Join Our Facebook Fan Page for the Latest News/Rumours/Forums/Videos/WAGS/Funny Stuff/Features!



Don’t forget to check out Online Football Manager!