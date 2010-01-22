Liverpool Set To Complete Fantastic £12m Player Swap: What a Deal!

Is Rafa planning a swap deal that could delight the Anfield masses?

Get Liverpool Tickets at Fantastic Prices Now!

We’ve been nominated for a shiny award, please VOTE FOR US!

Milan striker Klass-Jan Huntelaar could be about to bag a move to Liverpool with Ryan Babel heading the other way on loan. According to Milannews.it, Huntelaar is Premier League bound. There is rampant speculation surrounding the player, and the latest idea being floated around in Italy is a move to Anfield. The report claims Rafa Benitez is looking for a striker, and Huntelaar is the one closest to suiting his needs on Merseyside. The move is likely to be welcomed by the Rossoneri. It’s a quick-fix answer to Huntelaar’s lack of action, and it could pave the way for Babel, himself the subject of abundant transfer talk, to arrive at Milanello. It is said Babel can be an alternative to Ronaldinho and Alexandre Pato, while Liverpool could revive Huntelaar ahead of the World Cup. As things stand there have not been any negotiations, and the reports remain unconfirmed at this stage. (Milan News)

As swap deals go it would be tough to think of one that would be of greater use to Liverpool than this one. Imagine being able to offload one Anfield flop in return for bringing in a proven goalscorer, fingers crossed that this story has a ring of truth behind it.

Ryan Babel is living on borrowed time and his recent Twitter outbursts could prove to be the final straw and I see no reason why we shouldn’t use the Dutch International as a make weight and he has been linked with a number of potential parties as a potential bargaining chip but this particular deal well and truly whets the appetite.

Yes its true that £12m rated Klaas Jan Huntelaar hasn’t faired well at AC Milan but you can not ignore the former Ajax mans ability to hit the back of the net. Even during his troubled spell at Real Madrid he managed to keep up a healthy strike rate and at the San Siro he has suffered with injury set backs and has been used ineffectively by Leonardo.

Huntelaar is fantastic hitman who could also have what it takes to work well alongside Fernando Torres, even though Rafa rarely plays with two up front, but could also work well as a replacement when the Spaniard is out injured, as he is currently.

YNWA

Join Our Facebook Fan Page for the Latest News/Rumours/Forums/Videos/WAGS/Funny Stuff/Features!

Don’t forget to check out Online Football Manager!