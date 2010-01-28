Tottenham Ready for £18m Double West Ham Swoop

Gianfranco Zola looks to nab two players deemed as surplus to requirements at White Hart Lane.

Skysports.com understands West Ham are lining up a double swoop for Tottenham duo David Bentley and Alan Hutton. Hammers boss Gianfranco Zola is keen to bolster his squad before the close of the transfer window and he is weighing up deals for the Spurs pair. Bentley, who scored a goal in a rare appearance in Tuesday’s win over Fulham, has failed to hold down a regular place in the Spurs side this season with Aaron Lennon keeping him on the sidelines. The former Arsenal man is believed to be keen on a move away from White Hart Lane in search of regular first-team football and West Ham are ready to offer him the chance to move to Upton Park. West Ham are also hoping to lure Bentley’s team-mate Hutton to West London with Zola in the market for a new right-back. Hutton has been linked with a switch away from North London after failing to hold down a consistent spot in Harry Redknapp’s side. The Scotland international could be tempted to move on in search of regular action as he looks to safeguard his place in the national team. It remains to be seen if Redknapp would be willing to let the pair move on as he battles to guide Spurs to a top four finish this season. (Sky Sports)

As Gianfranco Zola gets used to the feeling of having a little money to spend now that David’s Sullivan and Gold have come in and helped West Ham steer clear of financial meltdown, Harry Redknapp looks to cash in on some White Hart Lane deadwood in order to reinvest in his rapidly improving squad as they look to push on towards that coveted top four spot.

David Bentley found himself in the unusual position of a very rare Tottenham start in their midweek win over Fulham, a game in which the attacker found the back of the net albeit via a deflection, only his second Premier League start of the season and therefore it would appear that the former Blackburn Rovers man doesn’t have much in the way of a future at the north London club and would perhaps therefore welcome such a move.

Alan Hutton’s time at Tottenham has been similarly hampered by injury and loss of form and given the abundance of full backs at White Hart Lane the former Rangers man would also probably jump at a move across London and Zola would welcome the addition of two talented players who would greatly improve a side who are trying desperately to steer themselves clear of the relegation zone.

Valued at £18m for the pair it seems the Upton Park side have enough cash to invest in new additions as the club’s new owners clearly recognise that such a move is imperative in order to avoid the dreaded drop.

