Chelsea 2-0 Arsenal Premier League Highlights (Video)

Chelsea returned to the top of the Premier League table with this relatively comfortable win over Arsenal at Stamford Bridge.

Two Didier Drogba goals in the opening 23 minutes put the Gunners to the sword as Carlo Ancelotti’s Chelsea side put a massive dent in their north London rivals title hopes. John Terry helped on a corner that the Ivorian pounced to flick home.

Drogba then added a second when good work from Frank Lampard set the striker up for yet another goal against the visitors. Arsenal were unable to battle back from two goals down and appeared shell shocked by Chelsea’s opening salvo but did manage twice as many shots on goal as their opponents but couldn’t find a way past Petr Cech.

Didier Drogba came achingly close to a hat-trick when his 30 yard free kick cannoned off the crossbar. Arsene Wenger is left to wonder how after an excellent ten game unbeaten run counts for nought after successive defeats against their biggest rivals.

