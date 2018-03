Leeds closed the gap to table toppers Norwich City to four points with this easy win at Prenton Park. Jermaine Beckford scored his 26th and 27th goals of the season and goals from Luciano Becchio and Richard Snodgrass helped Simon Grayson’s Elland Road outfit to a comfortable win at struggling Tranmere Rovers.

Join Our Facebook Fan Page for the Latest News/Rumours/Forums/Videos/WAGS/Funny Stuff/Features!



undefined

by undefined

Don’t forget to check out Online Football Manager!