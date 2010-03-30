Manchester City Consider Move for £11m Playmaker Alexander Hleb

Former Arsenal man interested Eastlands boss.

Join Our Facebook Fan Page for the Latest News/Rumours/Forums/Videos/WAGS/Funny Stuff/Features!

Former Arsenal attack Alexander Hleb could well be on their way back to the Premier League this summer. The Barcelona reject has been farmed out on loan to Stuttgart but appears to be keen on a move back to England where he states very modestly that he has previously succeeded.

Both Manchester City and Aston Villa are monitoring the Belarus international hoping to nab the 28 year old should Barcelona decide to cut their losses on the player who turned his back on the Emirates. The £11m rated attacking midfielder did indeed do very well in north London, and he will probably be more likely to move to Eastlands if Roberto Mancini’s side does indeed manage to overhaul Tottenham and Liverpool for a fourth spot.

Hleb angered many Arsenal fans when he left the club in somewhat problematic circumstances and has found that life away from the Gunners more than a little tricky, failing to secure a first team spot at the Catalan giants seeing most of his action from the bench.

Now in his late twenties the former Arsenal player probably realises that he will be best served by playing regularly and at both Manchester City and Aston Villa he should be able to achieve this. Eastlands have been looking for more creative options in their midfield to feed their ranks of international strikers and Hleb may well be the ideal signing in this regard.

Don’t forget to check out Online Football Manager!