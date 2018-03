Aston Villa fought back from a goal down to at Villa Park against a determined Everton side only to see Tim Cahill grab his second of the match. However a Phil Jagielka own goal gave Martin O’Neill’s side a last gasp draw.

Aston Villa 0-1 Everton (Cahill)

Full Highlights

