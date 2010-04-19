Manchester United Set for Interesting £32m Swap Offer

Juventus ready to make hefty bid for Old Trafford star.

Serie A side Juventus are preparing a hefty swap offer that they hope Sir Alex Ferguson will consider taking. The Turin club badly wants to sign Manchester United centre back Nemanja Vidic and are willing to offer veteran keeper Gianluigi Buffon and £15m in cash to sign the Serbian international.

The Old Trafford boss is looking for a successor to Edwin Van der Sar and is apparently an admirer of the 32 year old Italian international. Buffon has been linked with a move away from Juventus after almost a decade at the club who are having a disastrous season.

It seems unlikely that Ferguson will be tempted by any offer for Nemanja Vidic who has been a hugely impressive presence in the Man United back four ever since he arrived at the club in January 2006. The former Spartak Moscow is arguably one of the best centre backs in Europe and would probably be not that keen on joining an Italian club who are unlikely to be playing Champions League football next season.

