Arsenal Centre Back Gallas Set to Quit the Club Today?

French international ready to leave the Emirates before heading off to World Cup.

WILLIAM GALLAS could quit Arsenal today. The France centre-back looks likely to reject the club’s offer of a new deal when his representatives meet Arsene Wenger. A source close to Gallas said: “Something seems broken between William and Arsene and it looks possible he will not be at the club next season.” Gallas, 32, has been offered a one-plus-one year deal on a reduced salary, with the second year dependent on the number of appearances he makes next season. But after stalling on agreeing terms for several months, Gallas wants a two-year deal on the same wages – believed to be around £90,000 a week. The player has been out with a recurring calf problem since late March. (The Sun)

This was always likely to happen, as much as Gallas would like Wenger to go back on his policy on players over 30 it seems the Gunners boss does not intend on changing his long term strategy when it comes to his more senior players.

Whether you agree with the Arsenal manager’s stance to those over 30 it is hard to imagine that going back on such a policy would hardly send out the right message and would set a precedent. If the former Chelsea man is confident of his abilities then maybe he should take the one year rolling deal otherwise he will find himself scrambling to find a new club.

That being said a great many sides have expressed an interest in Gallas with the likes of Roma and Juventus seeming the most likely to seal a deal.

