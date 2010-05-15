Chelsea 1-0 Portsmouth FA Cup Final 2010 Highlights (Video)

After hitting the woodwork five times in the first half Chelsea finally took the lead when Didier Drogba guided an excellent free-kick past David James to give the Stamford Bridge outfit the lead.

Kevin Prince Boateng, who had earlier kicked Michael Ballack out of the game, fluffed a Portsmouth spot kick when his tame effort was easily saved by Petr Cech. Frank Lampard also missed a penalty after the referee adjudged Michael Brown of bringing down the England man.

Portsmouth fought bravely but failed to find a way back into the match and Chelsea won the FA Cup to seal the double.

Chelsea striker Drogba free-kick hits crossbar

Chelsea’s Salomon Kalou hits the bar from five feet

1st Half Highlights Chelsea – Portsmouth

Portsmouth miss penalty

Chelsea 1-0 Portsmouth (Drogba) Full Highlights

