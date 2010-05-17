Barcelona 2009/10 La Liga Winning Season Video Special: Enjoy…Unless Your a Real Madrid Fan (Video)

Well that was one hell of a roller coaster ride. The La Liga went down to the wire and incredibly Real Madrid failed to win the title despite racking up an incredible 96 points and scored 102 goals! Pepe Guardiola’s men withstood a concerted push from the Bernabeu outfit but crucially won both Clasico’s. See below the official Barcelona review of the season, so you can enjoy some of Leo Messi’s 704 amazing goals. Thanks to 101 Great Goals for bringing this to our attention.

