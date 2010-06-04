Fans’ Ticket Guide: Big savings on Wimbledon Tickets to Men’s and Ladies’ Finals

If you though tickets at Stamford Bridge were expensive you should check out Wimbledon. Thankfullywe have put together a guide to help you save a bit of cash.

Compare and buy Wimbledon Championships tickets

Wimbledon tickets are almost as prized commodities as World Cup tickets, and tickets to the finals of both tournaments tend to trade for thousands of pounds.

It is no surprise, for both events are the very pinnacles of their respective sports of tennis and football, and are talked about for years to come. In fact, the last two Wimbledon men’s finals – featuring Rafael Nadal, Andy Roddick and Roger Federer (twice) – are often referred to as the greatest tennis matches in the history of the sport.

Still, as priceless as these occasions are, we do understand that you want to save as much money as you can for the privilege of attending, and so we’ve put together a little guide for you.

Wimbledon Men’s Final tickets are currently trading for as much as £4999, but you can be there for less than half that price: £2445.

There is similar value to be found on the Wimbledon Ladies’ Final. While the highest end tickets are currently on offer for £2322, using the Tixdaq price comparison service can save you £1653:

Wimbledon Ladies’ Final tickets can be bought for £669 – a saving of over 71%.

Don’t forget: if you’re looking further afield, tickets to some of the rest of the year’s tournaments can be found at the Tennis Tickets page.

Article originally published on Tixdaq.com