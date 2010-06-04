Manchester United Consider Move for £18m Real Madrid Playmaker: Ferguson Lines Up Van der Vaart Move as Jose Begins Clearout

Old Trafford manager ready to pounce should new Bernabeu boss deem Dutchman surplus to requirements.

Sir Alex Ferguson is apparently considering a move to snap up Real Madrid’s seemingly unwanted Dutch international playmaker Rafael Van der Vaart. The Manchester United manager is just one of a host of potential suitors ready to descend on the Bernabeu as an expected clearout takes place at the La Liga club now that Jose Mourinho has arrived on the scene.

The Old Trafford outfit have been linked with the talented 27 year old former Ajax man but the Premier League side may feel that a move for Van der Vaart to be more likely now that there has been a regime change at the helm of the Spanish giants.

Ferguson has reportedly been looking for creative midfield talents and even though the wily Scot has stated he would not make any big moves in the transfer market many believe that the statement made was little more than yet another bit of mind game wizardry.

Having seen the likes of Michael Carrick and Anderson put in fairly tawdry seasons and with Paul Scholes nearing the end of his glittering career at the club, a player like Van der Vaart could well be an ideal addition and a player who could well be within reach now that Jose has arrived and is set to bring in his own new set of Galaticos.

