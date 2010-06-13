Manchester United Plan £14m Bundesliga Raid: Sir Alex Ferguson Lines Up Move for Serbian Wonderkid Subotic

Old Trafford boss lines up move for youngster dubbed the “New Vidic”.

Join SkyBet and get £20 bonus and refund if England win World Cup!

Win the Club Shirt Of Your Choice Simply by Speaking Your Mind!



Sir Alex Ferguson is reportedly ready to swoop for highly rated Serbian international Neven Subotic this summer. The Manchester United boss faces the very real threat of losing Nemanja Vidic this summer and is hoping to lure the Borussia Dortmund youngster to Old Trafford to help boost the clubs defensive options.

The 21 year old centre back is part of Radomir Antic’s World Cup party and has been in fine form for his Bundesliga side over the past two seasons and has been linked with a move to a number of Europe’s elite including Bayern Munich and Arsenal.

Even if Man United manage to ward off interest from Real Madrid for Vidic they will still be looking to add youthful options as long term solutions to replace Rio Ferdinand who has been in distinctly average form when he has managed to be fit enough to play for club and country.

Previous interest in Subotic



Borussia Dortmund’s managing director, Hans-Joachim Watzke, claims it will take a colossal bid for Manchester United to prise Neven Subotic away from the Westfalenstadion. The 21-year-old Serbia defender, who is under contract at Dortmund until 2014, has been linked in the German press with a move to Old Trafford. But Watzke was quoted in the Bild newspaper as saying: “If Manchester want to have him, they have to sign over two oilfields to us. Or cart over at least two big lorries tightly packed full of English banknotes …” (Guardian)

Borussia Dortmund have stated that they will fight off interest in their prized defender but may find it hard to prevent the youngster’s head from having his head turned by such interest.