Andy Murray v Sam Querrey: British Hopes For Wimbledon Again With Scot

Andy Murray represents Britain’s best tennis hope at Wimbledon again.

So far two players in the men’s draw of Wimbledon 2010 have shone: Swedish French Open finalist Robin Soderling and Andy Murray.

British number one Murray has not dropped a set in his first three matches, but faces a tougher challenge on Centre Court today. He will take on American fast server Sam Querrey, who won the prestigious grass court tournament at Queens Club just prior to Wimbledon.

Still, Murray’s return is one of the best parts of his game – and arguably the best in the world – and Querrey will have to serve as well as he did in the AEGON Championships to progress, as well as overcome the mental barrier of a partisan crowd in favour of the British player.

With the championship entering its second week, Wimbledon tickets are on sale for all remaining days of the competition. The weather has been quite consistently beautiful, unlike the strangely rainy clay tournament of Roland Garros, and the quality of tennis has repeatedly matched its beauty.

