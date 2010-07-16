Why Does Graham Poll Still Anger Me? (Video)

For some reason Graham Poll is still very much ‘out and about’ and letting us all know his views on football. However here are some of views on THAT incident in the Germany Vs England match. An incident that he believes is not as a far bigger error than when he managed book the same player three times in the Croatia Vs Australia match in 2006. For some reason I just can’t stand the former referee from Tring and this irritation hasn’t dissipated one iota even years after his retirement from the game.

