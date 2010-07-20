Arsenal to Complete £7.5m Signing of Italian International Sebastian Giovinco

Emirates side reportedly set to nab talented Juventus man.

With news that Joe Cole has accepted a reported £90,000 per week to sign for Liverpool and Eduardo’s impending sale to Shakhtar Donetsk, Arsenal fans may have to worry about replenishing their attack as well as their defence. It may be for this reason that La Gazzetta dello Sport are linking Arsenal with a €7 million move for Juventus’ 23 year old midfielder Sebastian Giovinco. (101 Great Goals)

Sebastian Giovinco’s agent has revealed that his client is to leave Juventus in search of regular first-team football. The diminutive playmaker was tipped to be the next big thing in Italy upon bursting onto the scene in 2007. However, the 23-year-old has struggled to force his way into the fold under a succession of managers at Stadio Olimpico and is growing increasingly frustrated. It appears the time has now come for him to take on a fresh challenge elsewhere, with incoming boss Luigi Del Neri failing to give him the assurances he wants to hear. The likes of Arsenal, Bari and Parma are all reported to be ready to make their move, and Giovinco’s representative expects a decision to be made before the end of the week. (Sky Sports)

There appears to be a strong chance that Arsene Wenger is about to clinch a deal to sign Juventus’s highly rated attacking midfielder Sebastian Giovinco. Many sources are claiming the Italian is about to make his move from Turin to north London after being told by his new boss Luigi Delneri that he is not part of his first team plans.

Apparently a deal is on the table for as little as £7.5m, which in today’s market is something of a bargain. The Serie A side are looking to offload many of their large squad as quickly as possible as the new manager looks to bring in new additions to his misfiring Juventus squad.

Arsene Wenger is known to be a big admirer of the pint sized performer who is looking to make the move to the Premier League side in the hope that he can re-ignite his flagging career.

