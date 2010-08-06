Europa League 2010/11 Draw: Liverpool, Aston Villa and Celtic Face Potentially Tricky Ties

And Manchester City get trip to Romania.

A host of interesting looking ties in prospect and the British clubs face opposition of varying degrees of difficulty. Liverpool face a tricky trip to Turkey and Celtic will hope to put their Champions League disappointment behind them as they take on Dutch side Utrecht. Aston Villa take on Austrian side Rapid Vienna.

Full draw below

Paris Saint-Germain (1) Maccabi Tel Aviv

Bayer Leverkusen (2) Tavriya Simferopol

CSKA Moscow (3) Anorthosis

Hajduk Split (4) Unirea Urziceni

Feyenoord (5) Gent

Genk (6) Porto

Debrecen (7) Litex Lovech

Aris Thessaloniki (8) Austria Wien

Galatasaray (9) Karpaty Lviv

Palermo (10) Maribor

Club Brugge (11) Dinamo Minsk

Omonia (12) Metalist Kharkiv

Vaslui (13) Lille

Napoli (14) Elfsborg

Sporting CP (15) Brøndby

Grasshopper (16) Steaua Bucure?ti

Liverpool (17) Trabzonspor

Celtic (18) Utrecht

Borussia Dortmund (19) Qaraba?

AIK (20) Levski Sofia

Sturm Graz (21) Juventus

Getafe (22) APOEL

Dundee United (23) AEK Athens

AZ (24) Aktobe

Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk (25) Lech Pozna?

Rapid Wien (26) Aston Villa

CSKA Sofia (27) The New Saints

Be?ikta? (28) HJK Helsinki

Slovan Bratislava (29) Stuttgart

Sibir Novosibirsk (30) PSV Eindhoven

BATE Borisov (31) Marítimo

Lausanne-Sport (32) Lokomotiv Moscow

Gy?ri ETO (33) Dinamo Zagreb

Odense (34) Motherwell

PAOK (35) Fenerbahçe

Villarreal (36) Dnepr Mogilev

Timi?oara (37) Manchester City

