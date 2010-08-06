Europa League 2010/11 Draw: Liverpool, Aston Villa and Celtic Face Potentially Tricky Ties

And Manchester City get trip to Romania.
A host of interesting looking ties in prospect and the British clubs face opposition of varying degrees of difficulty. Liverpool face a tricky trip to Turkey and Celtic will hope to put their Champions League disappointment behind them as they take on Dutch side Utrecht. Aston Villa take on Austrian side Rapid Vienna.
Full draw below
Paris Saint-Germain (1) Maccabi Tel Aviv
Bayer Leverkusen (2) Tavriya Simferopol
CSKA Moscow (3) Anorthosis
Hajduk Split (4) Unirea Urziceni
Feyenoord (5) Gent
Genk (6) Porto
Debrecen (7) Litex Lovech
Aris Thessaloniki (8) Austria Wien
Galatasaray (9) Karpaty Lviv
Palermo (10) Maribor
Club Brugge (11) Dinamo Minsk
Omonia (12) Metalist Kharkiv
Vaslui (13) Lille
Napoli (14) Elfsborg
Sporting CP (15) Brøndby
Grasshopper (16) Steaua Bucure?ti
Liverpool (17) Trabzonspor
Celtic (18) Utrecht
Borussia Dortmund (19) Qaraba?
AIK (20) Levski Sofia
Sturm Graz (21) Juventus
Getafe (22) APOEL
Dundee United (23) AEK Athens
AZ (24) Aktobe
Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk (25) Lech Pozna?
Rapid Wien (26) Aston Villa
CSKA Sofia (27) The New Saints
Be?ikta? (28) HJK Helsinki
Slovan Bratislava (29) Stuttgart
Sibir Novosibirsk (30) PSV Eindhoven
BATE Borisov (31) Marítimo
Lausanne-Sport (32) Lokomotiv Moscow
Gy?ri ETO (33) Dinamo Zagreb
Odense (34) Motherwell
PAOK (35) Fenerbahçe
Villarreal (36) Dnepr Mogilev
Timi?oara (37) Manchester City
