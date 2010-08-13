Wigan Athletic: Fantasy Football Guide 2010/11

A guide to which Latics players to pick and which ones to avoid like the proverbial plague.

You will see below the price listing and points scored by each player within the Wigan Athletic squad below.

Goalkeepers:

Chris Kirkland £3.3m -9

Mike Pollitt £3.1m -11

Ali Al Habsi £3.0m 0

Full Backs:

Maynor Figueroa £3.5m -10

Emmerson Boyce £3.4m -15

Ronnie Stam £3.4m 0

Centre Backs:

Gary Caldwell £3.5m -2

Steven Gohouri £3.2m -4

Antolin Alcaraz £3.5m 0

Midfielders:

Charles N’Zogbia £3.8m 29

Hendry Thomas £3.3m 0

Jordi Gomez £3.5m 5

Ben Watson £3.5m 5

Victor Moses £3.8m 9

Mohamed Diame £3.4m 5

James McCarthy £3.4m 5

James McArthur £3.3 0

Strikers:

Hugo Rodallega £5.9m 46

Jason Scotland £5.3m 7

Mauro Boselli £5.6m 0

Must have players: Charles N’Zogbia, Hugo Rodallega

Avoid like the plague: Chris Kirkland, Emerson Boyce

Surprise package: Mauro Boselli

