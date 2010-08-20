Manchester City Striker Robinho Set to Seal £16m Besiktas Move

Eastlands man set for Turkish adventure.

Robinho has reportedly agreed to join Besiktas, with the club prepared to pay Manchester City £16 million up front and then £10m in future add ons. The offer means City will recoup a large part of the £32m they paid for the Brazilian, so long as his performances don’t deteriorate at the same rate as they did while he was in England. Besiktas have been busy in the transfer market this summer, securing the arrivals of Ricardo Quaresma from Inter Milan and Guti from Robinho’s former club Real Madrid and have now set their sights on the Brazilian forward, according to the Guardian. Besiktas are now managed by Bernd Schuster, who was Robinho’s boss whilst he was in Spain and he is said to be excited by the prospect of reuniting with him. Schuster said: “I am confident that our chairman will do everything in his power to make this possible.” Besiktas may have to fend off a late bid from German side Schalke, who are also said to be keen on reuniting him with a former Real Madrid team mate in striker Raul. (Goal.com)

If this an accurate report then I have to say I am surprised that no major offer from one of the top four European leagues decided to make a move for the Brazilian international. Yes its true that Robinho is maybe not the most consistent performer and perhaps he has issues that could destabilize the dressing room but he is a damn fine talent and presumably worthy of a team who is at least plying their trade in the Champions League?

Some reports suggest that Fenerbache may also be considering making a last ditch bid for the 26 year old who had a pretty good World Cup this summer but is deemed as very much surplus to requirements by Eastlands boss Roberto Mancini.

Besiktas failed to finish in the top three in the Turkish Super Lig for the first time in five seasons last term and therefore miss out on Champions League football. They did however persuade Inter Milan winger Ricardo Quaresma to come to the club as well as veteran Real Madrid legend Guti and under new boss Bernd Schuster will be looking to win some significant silverware this season.

