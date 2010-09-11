Liverpool Hope to Land £7.5m New “Fabregas”

Anfield boss eyes up top Spanish starlet.

Liverpool are reportedly preparing a bid for Spanish wonderkid Inigo Ruiz de Galarreta. The Athletic Bilbao teenager has been linked with the cream of Europe after making his first senior appearance in pre-season, and the Basque club are readying themselves for an offer from Liverpool boss Roy Hodgson. 17-year-old De Galarretsa is thought to have been scouted by the Reds last season whilst playing for the youth team, with the player’s vision and technique thought to be his biggest assets. Bilbao boss Joaquin Caparros has high expectations for the player following his first team chance this summer, and the player is expected to be involved at La Liga level at some stage in the opening months of the season. Spanish giants Barcelona are also thought to be keen on the player, but Tutto Mercato Web reports that Los Leones are bracing themselves for a potential offer from either Chelsea or Liverpool. (Give Me Football – Official PFA Website)

Roy Hodgson does appear to be looking to build his Anfield side from the ground up and has been looking to increase the amount of quality youngsters at his disposal. Having already brought in Jonjo Shelvey, Raheem Sterling and Suso to the club he is now looking to land highly rated youngster Inigo Galarreta who has been likened to a certain Cesc Fabregas.

Atletico Bilbao are keen to not lose the player on the cheap and apparently value the 17 year old at around £7.5m a fee that may seem a relatively steep fee for a player yet to start a top tier game but such is his reported potential such a fee may actually turn out to be a bargain.

The talented midfielder would surely be tempted to move to Liverpool where he will of course find himself alongside Spanish internationals Pepe Reina and Fernando Torres.

