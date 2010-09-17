Fantasy Football Gameweek 5 Advice: Four Players to Call Up to Your Team

Some helpful hints to help you beat your mates on the way to Fantasy Football League glory.

Bet on Arsenal to win the Champions League Join Betfair and get £25 free!

Join the Free CaughtOffside Fantasy Football League and Win £20k! CaughtOffside Fantasy Football League – PIN Number 1312

[picappgallerysingle id=”9622682″]

Week 4 was the first week back after transfer deadline day and the international break, and provided one of the best games of the season so far, with Everton fighting back against Manchester United to salvage a draw. In notable other matches there were wins for Chelsea and Arsenal, while Blackpool continued their unbelievable start to the season by winning away at Newcastle. I am from www.fantasyfootballassistance.com, a website where advice, both basic and more complex, is given on the popular game of fantasy football by a team of experts. Below are some player recommendations for week 5 from the experts at our site.

Matthew Etherington was a favourite with fantasy football fans last year after providing good points consistently, mainly due to assists. This year Stoke have had a reasonably hard start to the season, but with that hard patch over Etherington is starting to come into his own, scoring good points in the most recent home match against Villa. Additionally, Kenwyne Jones has returned to the side now, meaning he is available to get on the end of any of Etherington’s crosses. Stoke also have good fixtures coming up, facing only one team playing in Europe this season during the next 8 matches. With this in mind, we predict Etherington will start to score big points regularly, and when you consider his reasonable price tag as well, he is a must have for your team.

Paul Robinson has started the season solidly, conceding 4 goals in total. While this may not sound spectacular, Blackburn, and Robinson, have already faced Everton, Manchester City and Arsenal as three of their first four matches. When this is considered, it suddenly becomes clear that Blackburn have been defending very well to concede only four goals against the quality team they have played. The upcoming fixtures for Blackburn are also much easier than their previous fixtures, as they face no team from last season’s top half in their next 4 games. With this in mind, we feel Robinson’s points per game score could considerably rise, especially considering the solidity of his defensive line. As he is quite a cheap goalkeeper, we believe Robinson could be a very solid investment for your team, particularly if he is paired with another cheap goalkeeper to provide rotation opportunities.

Carlos Tevez has started the season well, though not spectacularly, scoring 2 goals in his first four matches. Initially many were reluctant to include Tevez, as with the Manchester City millions bringing in new players with remarkable regularity, no one could be guaranteed of a starting position. With the transfer window now closed, Tevez seems surer than ever to be starting every upcoming match, as Robinho and Bellamy are playing at other clubs, while new signing Balotelli is injured. Tevez therefore seems a good option for the next few weeks, particularly as in week 5 Manchester City play Wigan. City then play Chelsea, and while this is a hard fixture, Tevez showed last year against Manchester United that he is a big game player. Following this, they play two of the newly promoted teams in weeks 7 and 8. Considering all this, we believe that Tevez is well worth his expensive price tag, and with the service he will receive from the start-studded midfield at City, he could well score huge points in the coming weeks.

Gamble – Luis Nani has had many ups and downs over the last few years, always strugling to consistently produce the form that made many call him, “the next Ronaldo.” This season he finally seems to be finding some level of consistency, even if his performances are not quite of Ronaldo quality. Over the first four weeks he has scored solidly, and in the last two weeks in particular his points haul has been huge. He has also played over 270 minutes of football, which considering Ferguson’s, affinity for midfield rotation, is very solid. However, we are now into the Champions League stage of the season, which may mean Nani is rotated more, and plays less in the Premier League. If this is the case, he could end up bringing you one or no points, making him a useless addition. On the other hand, Nani may continue to play regularly in the Premier League, and if he plays the way he has been recently, score huge points. Regular game time seems even more likely for Nani now due to the injury sustained by Antonio Valencia, and if he does play he could be well worth his price tag. Nani is a real gamble, but if the decision to include him pays off, the points haul could be huge.

Join the COS Fantasy Football League

There is still loads to play for and remember we have these excellent monthly prizes on top of our own league’s £500 prize money.

It’s easy to sign up and be in with a chance of winning big. This season we’ve teamed up with Betfair, the fan v fan betting exchange, to offer some great monthly prizes.

To take part you’ll need to join our fantasy football league, but that’s as easy as pie. Simply CLICK HERE and pick your team and then simply join our league by selecting “Enter New League” and then simply enter our PIN NUMBER which is 1312 and hey presto you’re in!

The overall prize for the Absolute Radio League is a huge £20k, plus we are offering a £500 prize to the winner of our own CaughtOffside League, while monthly winners will pocket a cool £100 of Betfair credit. All of this, for nothing! What more could you ask for! The monthly prize will be on offer for the month of August to begin with so make sure you sign up before the season starts.

Join Betfair Now and Win £100 in the CaughtOffside Fantasy Football League

Join the Best Football Manager game now, Its Free!

Join the Best Football Manager game now, Its Free!