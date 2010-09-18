Newcastle Plan Ambitious £13.5m Bid for Italian International

St James’ Park outfit set sights on Fiorentina goal machine.

Fiorentina striker Alberto Gilardino has become the subject of a €15 million interest from Premier League side Newcastle United. Itasportpress.it reports that the 28-year-old, who has had a slow start to the season, is on the Magpies’ Christmas shopping list and he could arrive in January. It’s also been reported that despite resistance from Fiorentina, who have maintained that their stars would remain, a €15m bid by United would sway opinions in Tuscany. Gilardino, who will be remembered in England for his strike against Liverpool in the Champions League last season, threatened to quit the club during the summer when he questioned their ambition. Since then, however, the Italian striker has rekindled his relationship with the Viola and is a first-choice player in Sinisa Mihajlovic’s team.? (Goal.com)

This would be something of a coup if Chris Hughton can pull it off. Alberto Gilardino is one of the most consistent goalscorers in Serie A and if Newcastle United can bring the 28 year old international to St James’ Park it would represent one of the biggest signings the club has made in recent years.

The former AC Milan and Parma man has scored 116 league goals in the past seven seasons but may feel the time is right for a new challenge as he watches his Fiorentina side go through something of a slump. Having finished 08/09 in a Champions League clinching top four spot Gilardino’s goal failed to ignite his Florence side who then slipped to 11th last term and this season hasn’t started too well to boot.

The striker would be a great acquisition but for the Magpies but there are sure to be other interested parties if indeed he does look to leave La Viola any time soon.

