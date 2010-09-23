Manchester City Ready to Break Bank to Sign £55m AC Milan Striker Pato Next Summer

Eastlands boss looks to capture San Siro’s most prized asset.

Manchester City boss Roberto Mancini has reportedly been given the green light by the club’s owners to push on with his attempts to sign AC Milan striker Alexandre Pato next summer. The Eastlands outfit will have to fork out at least £55m to sign the Brazilian youngster who will push for an exit if the club does not make headway in their challenge for the Serie A and Champions League titles.

The 21 year old striker in now in his fourth season at the San Siro make little ground on perennial Serie A champions Inter Milan and the youngster is reportedly looking at moving on for a new challenge if new AC Milan boss Massimiliano Allegri fails to reverse the tide.

The new season has not started very well for the Rossoneri who have managed just one win in their first four matches and suffered a humiliating home defeat against Cesena to make matters worse.

Mancini is known to be a huge admirer of Alexandre Pato and knows that Manchester City are capable of funding such a move but the success of just such a move would depend greatly on whether the Eastlands side can capture a top four spot which is probably something the Italian would have to secure just to keep his job.

