Stoke City Centre Back On His Way To Juventus?

Serie A giants want Britannia Stadium man apparently?

Stoke defender Ryan Shawcross is being targeted by struggling Italian giants Juventus. The Serie A side have had a shocking start to the campaign with most of the blame aimed at their back four. Juve coach Luigi Del Neri is now determined to strengthen his defence in the January window and he is keen on S hawcross. The 6ft 3ins former Manchester United trainee’s no-nonsense defending is deemed perfect for the Italian league. Shawcross, 22, has become one of England’s best young central defenders and he has featured in two of Fabio Capello’s squads. There has been interest in him from Liverpool and his previous club United in recent times. But Stoke have made it clear they will not sell their prized asset. (Daily Mirror)

We may have to file this in the ‘Really?’ category because this rumour seems a little far fetched. It’s not that I don’t believe that Ryan Shawcross has ability and he is undoubtedly a strong performer who gives his all but would Serie A giants really be considering a move for the Stoke City centre back?

Clearly many believe that the former Manchester United man is a thug, a reputation he has garnered chiefly for his tackle on Aaron Ramsey but other tackles involving Francis Jeffers and Emmanuel Adebayor suggest that he may have a propensity for crossing the fine line between heavy tackle and a dirty tackle.

However that said, the England hopeful has tried hard to prove his doubters wrong and he has done well this season and is rightfully on the fringes of a national team call up. However I still feel a move to Italy is highly unlikely.

