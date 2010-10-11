Manchester United Line Up Shock £40m Bid for Liverpool Striker Fernando Torres

Old Trafford boss to make earth shattering bid for Anfield goal machine apparently?

Manchester United and Manchester City are ready to go head-to-head for £40m Fernando Torres. The rivals are looking to capitalise on the crisis at Liverpool and the fact that the Spanish World Cup winner is unlikely to get the Champions League football he craves at Anfield next season. Even if John W Henry’s takeover of Liverpool goes ahead this week, their woeful start to the campaign make them rank outsiders for a top four finish. Sir Alex Ferguson and Roberto Mancini are both long-term admirers of the striking superstar. Reds boss Fergie needs to make a world-class signing to quell growing unrest among supporters – particularly after latest figures showed United post club record losses of £83.6m for the last financial year. Despite the figures, chief executive David Gill insists the Reds can compete in the transfer market with £165m in the bank for Fergie to use – and a move for Torres would be the perfect example of that. Despite Ferguson’s massive transfer war chest, he knows he faces an uphill battle to land the Kop star. (Manchester Evening News)

Firstly I urge anyone to refrain that I have made this story up, as always the originally rumour is sourced, and yes this is surely pure fantasy. The idea that Sir Alex Ferguson would make a move for the Liverpool man knowing that he would fail to capture the Spaniard who wouldn’t for one moment consider such a move as to do so would make the Fernando Torres the second most hated man in Merseyside, after a certain Tom Hicks.

It is plausible that Manchester United are looking for attacking reinforcements but it seems unlikely they would spend so big to improve that area of their squad as they only just brought in Javier Hernandez in the summer and he looks a damn good prospect and Dimitar Berbatov is now beginning to prove his doubters wrong and it surely only a matter of time before Wayne Rooney clicks back into gear.

There will be a plethora of clubs circling Anfield during these dark days but this particular non-story from The Manchester Everning News does appear to be completely fabricated.

