Fantasy Football Gameweek 8: Four Players You Need to Add to Your Team

Here to help you win you Fantasy Football bragging rights among your friends and enemies.

Bet on an English Team to win the Champions League Join Betfair and get £25 free!

[picappgallerysingle id=”9625204″]

Gameweek Seven continued with much of the same as gameweek six; low scoring and a more than one result going against the top teams. With the gameweek going as it did, very few points were scored with a only a select few scoring well. Now to Gameweek 8 though, our experts have once again gotten their heads together to come up with some advice for you.

Ahmed Elmohamady joined Sunderland on a yearlong loan from Egyptian side ENPPI at the start of this season and the young full back has impressed immensely since his arrival. Despite his attacking tendencies and experience playing as a winger, Elmohamady is listed as a defender on the premier league game which presents a good opportunity to fantasy managers. Given that he is one of the cheapest defenders on the game, he has surprised many and has taken fantasy league by storm as the highest scoring non-Chelsea defender this season so far. With Sunderland’s relatively comfortable upcoming fixtures and their recent form, especially against the top teams, we believe that Elmohamady is a great option for your defence.

Rafael van der Vaart left Spurs fans biting their nails on transfer deadline day, praying that the deal transferring him from Real Madrid had gone through on time. It did and so far, van der Vaart has proven himself to be a bargain buy for Harry Redknapp’s Tottenham, with a reported price of just 8 million pounds. The 27 year old Dutch midfielder was deemed surplus to requirements by one Jose Mourinho but since his arrival at White Haart Lane, he has scored three goals in just four games, including a vital brace to secure a win against Aston Villa at the weekend. Priced below the top midfielders by a fair margin, though his price is sky-rocketing as a result of his recent form, we feel that van der Vaart could be a great option as one of your more pricey midfielders and could be worth upgrading to if you have selected someone slightly cheaper such as Gareth Bale.

Johan Elmander had a relatively subdued start to his life at Bolton, experiencing a nine month goal drought soon after his move from French side Toulouse. This season however, Elmander has been on the best form of his premier league career so far, scoring 4 goals in his first 6 games this season in addition to 2 assists. His form has gone practically unnoticed on the fantasy league game, with very few managers selecting the Swedish striker for their squads and we feel now may be the time to give him a chance. With a low price, Elmander represents great value for money as one of the highest point scoring strikers of the season so far. Also, Bolton’s upcoming fixtures are not too tough – they play Stoke and Wigan in their next two games, so we would expect Elmander to score at least once across these two fixtures.

Gamble – Tim Cahill has experienced a disappointing start to the season with Everton, who didn’t manage to win one of their first 5 premier league games this season. Everton did however finally secure a win at a ground that has become a fortress in the premier league in recent years. The Toffees won 2-0 away at Birmingham this weekend and Tim Cahill scored one of the two. David Moyes said that their first win was always expected to come sooner rather than later and Everton will be hoping to kick on from this good result with a positive display in the upcoming Merseyside derby against Liverpool after the international break. If Everton do begin to perform, Cahill is likely to flourish with them – Cahill has scored half of Everton’s goals this season and relatively reasonably priced, he could prove a cheap alternative to the likes of Steven Gerrard and Cesc Fabregas. If however Everton do continue to slump, Cahill will find it hard to score high points and will therefore be an expensive mistake, the choice is yours.

That’s all the advice from our experts for this week but we will be back next week to pass on more advice and review this week’s game. If you do need more help before then, feel free to visit our aforementioned website.

I’m from www.fantasyfootballassistance.com, a website where a group of experts gather to give free, concise and impartial advice on the popular game of fantasy football. I’m here to pass on the advice from our experts and will be providing the users of CaughtOffside.com with a series of articles to do so.

Join the Best Football Manager game now, Its Free!