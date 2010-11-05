Manchester United Plan Ambitious Move for £45m Real Madrid Star Kaka

Old Trafford boss considering move for Brazilian international.

Manchester United boss Sir Alex Ferguson is considering making an audacious swoop for Real Madrid man Kaka next summer. The Old Trafford boss is monitoring developments at the Bernabeu with keen interest as talk of a possible exit for the 28 year old Brazilian grows.

A number of sources within the La Liga club appear to be suggesting that Jose Mourinho will accept moves for the former AC Milan man as his side has proven that they can seemingly cope without the injured attacking midfielder. The likes of Inter Milan, AC Milan and Chelsea are all said to be very interested in signing the Brasilia born star who arrived at Real Madrid in June 2009 in a deal that cost the Spanish giants £56m.

The arrival of Mesut Ozil from Werder Bremen has led many to believe that Mourinho has opted to let Kaka leave a decision made easier as the Brazilian has not been able to defend his place due to his long term knee injury which is due to sideline the player until December.

Ferguson will hope to have the financial backing of the Glazers after they reassured Wayne Rooney that they would back the United boss in his efforts to make ‘marquee’ signings. Real Madrid President Florentino Perez is apparently reluctant to sell Kaka but if he does so he will seek to receive a fee in the same range as that which was paid for the player less than 18 months ago and that could be a major obstacle to a successful move from Manchester United.

