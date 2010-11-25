Arsenal Ace Aaron Ramsey Goes On Loan To Nottingham Forest

Emirates midfielder heads to City Ground in surprise move.

Nottingham Forest have signed Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey on loan until January 3rd 2011 in order to aid his recovery from a broken leg.

Aaron Ramsey said only yesterday that he was hoping to stay at the Emirates to regain his place in the Arsenal XI, but it was announced today that the young Welsh midfielder has gone to the City Ground for just over a month.

Realistically, he was not going to be able to come in and immediately replace the injured Cesc Fabregas, and Arsenal clearly deem the prospect of first team football the best way to keep his development on track.

On Tuesday, he managed 45 minutes for the reserves, showing some nice touches, and with two more reserve fixtures in 2010 for him to get up to speed it was thought he would be gradually be brought back into first team affairs.

Nevertheless, Arsene Wenger has trusted in Billy Davies to bring the best out of his player until 2011.

