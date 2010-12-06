Bemused Chelsea Boss Carlo Ancelotti Isn’t Sleeping Well

Stamford Bridge boss is not getting enough shut-eye.
Carlo Ancelotti admits to finding it difficult to relax at the moment, but insists he does not fear for his job.
The Chelsea boss has fallen under mounting pressure over recent weeks after seeing his side slip from the Premier League summit.
A four-match winless run in the league, and only one victory in six, has seen the Blues topple into third place, two points behind leaders Arsenal.
The alarming wobble has seen Ancelotti come under fire, with last season’s Double heroics counting for little right now.
The Italian admits that performances of late have given him cause for concern, but is adamant that a reversal in fortune is not far away.
“No, I’m not relaxed at all and I don’t sleep well. I maintain confidence in my players. I maintain trust. But it’s not a good moment, not for them or for me,” he said.
“We have to stay together and not be searching to find out who is guilty. Usually when you have a difficult moment you want to find out who is to blame.
“It’s a moment in which we are all not doing enough to win games. We have to do more because this is the only way that I know.” (Sky Sports)
At least Mr. Ancelotti doesn’t have to worry about getting the sack, unlike Chris Hughton, as the Italian has shown what he is capable of as Chelsea boss but you can understand why the Stamford Bridge manager is bemused about his side’s poor run of form.
The west London side will no doubt snap out of this mini nosedive but the issue will be about just how much ground they have conceded in the meantime.
