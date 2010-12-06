Wesley Sneijder Not Even In Final Three For Ballon D’Or?

Camp Nou stars dominate award.

Gazzetta Dello Sport in Italy are reporting that Wesley Sneijder hasn’t even been selected in the top three of the Ballon D’Or – despite being an integral part of the most successful season in Inter Milan’s history and reaching the World Cup final with the Netherlands.

The Holland star won the Serie A title, the Coppa Italia and the UEFA Champions League.

He also scored five goals at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa – the joint most in the tournament.

Internazionale captain Javier Zanetti didn’t seem too impressed by the news.

“Sneijder not even among the top three in the Ballon d’Or? Absurd,” said the Argentine.

“Wesley is a fantastic player and a key reason we won three titles last season. It would be hugely disappointing not to see him among the top three in the standings.”

Instead, it appears the trophy will be certain to be awarded to one of the stars of Barcelona, as Gazzetta predicts the top three contenders to be Lionel Messi, Xavi Hernandez and Andres Iniesta.

All fantastic players, and all had excellent seasons. However, the three only achieved the La Liga title with their club.

Xavi and Iniesta of course both won the World Cup with Spain though, and Messi won the European Golden Shoe for 2009-2010 with 34 league goals.

In my personal opinion, all of these three possess greater quality than Sneijder.

As the Ballon D’Or is generally in recognition of a stellar season’s performances, surely Sneijder at least deserves recognition for his achievements?

