Fabianski Injury For Arsenal: Should Wenger Play Szczesny Or Almunia Against Manchester United?

Arsene Wenger must decide between Emirates custodians for Old Trafford trip.

ARSENAL are ready to give a shock call-up to third-choice keeper Wojciech Szczesny at Manchester United tonight.

Gunners boss Arsene Wenger is ready to throw the Pole, 20, into the firing line for his Premier League debut as No 1 stopper Lukasz Fabianski is struggling with a leg injury.

Wenger’s decision will infuriate No 2 keeper Manuel Almunia, who has declared himself fit.

And, to makes matters worse for the Spaniard, who has a niggling elbow injury, Fabianski could still be on the bench ahead of him.

A friend of Almunia said: “He has become very frustrated at Arsenal this season.” (The Sun)

The Sun are very coy about Lukasz Fabianski’s fitness. ‘Leg injury’ is about as vague as it gets.

Regardless, if he is ruled out of tonight’s match, Arsene Wenger must decide between 20 year-old Wojciech Szczesny – yet to start in the Premier League – and Manuel Almunia, 33, who has never really convinced.

Personally, I would be happier with Szczesny, and sincerely hope that the Sun’s story is accurate.

Whilst I almost (almost!) feel safe with Fabianski in goal these days, every time Almunia takes to the pitch, my heart sinks.

I just know how the game will go.

Arsenal will start at a flying pace and secure a one goal advantage, but then the opposition will score with their only shot on target, and we will drop points.

It is clear to me that Manuel Almunia’s time at Arsenal has come to an end.

Given Szczesny’s wonderful spell at Brentford – and his confident displays in the Carling Cup for the Gunners – I hope that he is not overawed by his trip to Old Trafford.

He sounds confident though, saying on Twitter: “I am more then prepared for Rooney tomorrow… :)”

Hopefully he is right and he will play, but who would you select if you were Arsene Wenger?

Manuel Almunia or Wojciech Szczesny?

