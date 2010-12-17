Paul Terry Attacked On Facebook After Dale Roberts Suicide

This is quite incredible. If this page is indeed the Facebook page of John Terry’s brother Paul then it seems unbelievably insensitive for the former Leyton Orient and Yeovil Town man to post such a status and he can not be too surprised by the wrath he has felt as a result. There is quite a lot of strong language being used so be warned.

In case you were not aware, Paul Terry is alleged to have had an affair with Dale Roberts’ fiancee which led to the young goalkeeper committing suicide earlier this week.

