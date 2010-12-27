Chelsea to Make January Bid for £15m England International

Carlo Ancelotti keen to bring Gary Cahill to Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are poised to make a move for Bolton defender Gary Cahill next month as Carlo Ancelotti eyes one transfer window signing.

Blues boss Ancelotti is concerned about his lack of defensive depth with the return date for Brazilian Alex after knee surgery still uncertain.

And after watching Ramires struggle to settle into English football following his £18million move from Benfica, Ancelotti admitted he is more likely to look to the domestic market for the reinforcement he accepts is necessary.

Ancelotti, who has been given the go ahead by Roman Abramovich to spend, said: “We have big question marks.

“We have an injured player at this moment in Alex, with a problem on his knee.

“By January 31, if we are sure that Alex will have resolved his problem, we won’t need another defender. We have to wait and see his condition.

“But we can think about things, a new defender, towards the end of January. That would be the only position.’

“And obviously, if you take an English player, you don’t have a problem to adapt to things here.

“They know the culture, the language and don’t have problems. Maybe English players have advantages for this reason.”

Bolton, with debts of £39million, could wipe out nearly half of that figure with Cahill valued at £15m and Ancelotti added: “It could be different this year. I don’t want to bet but if I did have to then maybe I can bet the opposite.” (Daily Mirror)