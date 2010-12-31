What Is Your Footballing New Year’s Wish?

Dreams can, and do, come true!

Bet on the Premier League with Sportingbet.com and get a free bet worth up to £50

As we hurtle towards 2011 wouldn’t it be great if what you wished for could become reality? Well let’s for a moment pretend we had the power to make our footballing dreams a reality, what then would be your footballing wish?

Perhaps you hope that your boss gets the sack? A player who annoys you is sent packing? Relegation is staved off? The pies your club sells get a little bit more edible? You get the idea. So using our patented Cut and Paste Thingy below why not make your wish, who knows it may well come true.

Feel free to make as many wishes as you like, after all this isn’t a Disney movie!

FOOTBALLING NEW YEARS WISH

1.

Fancy a flutter? Joinand get a free bet worth up to £50! There are countless markets to bet on including which team will win, the first goalscorer, the correct score or even the time of the last goal. You can also try your hand at an accumulator and try to win big from a small stake. So visit Sportingbet.com and register now to put your money where your mouth is.

Join the Best Football Manager game now, Its Free!