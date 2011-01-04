Manchester United Set To Recall Tom Cleverley From Wigan And Send Them Gabriel Obertan Instead

Loan merry-go-round between Old Trafford and DW Stadium.

WIGAN want to replace one on-loan Manchester United midfielder with another.

They are trying to get Gabriel Obertan if Alex Ferguson recalls Tom Cleverley from his spell at the JJB. (The Sun)

Manchester United currently have a shortage of wingers.

Antonio Valencia is reportedly out of action until the end of February 2011 at the earliest with a knee injury.

Ji-Sung Park has recently departed for the Asian Cup in Qatar, Bebe isn’t the world’s greatest crosser of a ball, and Thomas Cleverley has spent the first half of the season on loan at Wigan Athletic.

Gabriel Obertan may well get a chance to start for Manchester United in the matches to come, but according to the Sun he is likely to go to the DW Stadium on loan for the rest of the season.

Judging by the progress made by the likes of Cleverley and Daniel Welbeck at Sunderland while away from Old Trafford in contrast to Obertan and Federico Macheda, this wouldn’t be such a bad move.

Cleverley has been impressive at the Latics, and has scored three goals in eleven league appearances for the club so far.

Nani will undoubtedly be the first choice on the right flank, but whether Cleverley is ready to make the left wing spot at Manchester United his own for at least the next month remains to be seen.

Still, if Obertan and Macheda can improve as dramatically as Cleverley and Welbeck have, the future of Manchester United looks very bright indeed.

