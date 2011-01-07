Premier League Managers Stand Up Against 2022 Winter World Cup Plans

“I am not listening”

Premier League managers have come out against the idea of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar being played in January.

Sepp Blatter, head of world football’s governing body Fifa, has backed a switch, conceding that summer temperatures in Qatar are too high.

But Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger warned: “It would create problems between clubs and countries and countries and Fifa.

“It would mean completely reorganising the whole world’s fixtures, and I cannot see that happening.”

The Frenchman continued with a hint of sarcasm: “As you know, we have a Christmas period which is quite busy here, and England would be very happy to play the World Cup in January just after that.

“It looks like an idea that has come out of nowhere because nobody was told that when the bid was voted for.”

Fulham manager Mark Hughes said the Premier League would still be playing matches in July if a switch to winter in 2022 happened. He said: “That’s the only way round it from my interpretation. It’s going to be a huge change that year and how it impacts we won’t know until it actually happens.”

Tottenham boss Harry Redknapp’s sarcastic response was that the idea was “another clever move from Mr Blatter”. (BBC Sport)

It does seem we are slowly but surely moving towards a Winter World Cup becoming a done deal, despite the fact that a) Qatar won a bid on the basis of the tournament being played in the summer and b) that the idea of running a World Cup in the middle of the season is quite frankly ridiculous.

Quite how FIFA can act in such a unilateral manner is incredible, Sepp Blatter said of the possibility of moving the tournament to January.

“Although we have the basic conditions of their bid for a June and July World Cup, the Fifa executive committee is entitled to change anything that was in the bid.”

So he is basically saying ‘tough shit’ to all those are against the idea and has made a mockery of an already very mockable World Cup bidding process.

