Tinie Tempah Confirms New Single

Tinie Tempah has confirmed details of his latest single.

Tinie Tempah has revealed details of his latest single to be released from his highly acclaimed Disc-Overy album. The London-based rapper will release Wonderman on March 7th, the records 5th single.

A press release states that the music video for Wonderman will be a “fun-filled homage to seventies classic The Six Million Dollar Man, with Tinie starring as the ‘The Wonderman’ aided by his assistant, Ellie Goulding … their mission, to save the world.”

Tinie Tempah will tour the UK in 2011, performing in Manchester, Nottingham, Leeds, Birmingham, London and Southampton. Tinie Tempah tickets are on sale now for the following shows:

O2 Apollo, Manchester – 19th February

Rock City, Nottingham – 20th

O2 Academy, Leeds – 23rd

O2 Academy, Birmingham – 24th

HMV Hammersmith Apollo, London – 25th

Guildhall, Southampton – 26th

Brighton Dome – 27th