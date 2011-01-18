Tinie Tempah Confirms New Single

Tinie Tempah has confirmed details of his latest single.
Tinie Tempah has revealed details of his latest single to be released from his highly acclaimed Disc-Overy album. The London-based rapper will release Wonderman on March 7th, the records 5th single.
A press release states that the music video for Wonderman will be a “fun-filled homage to seventies classic The Six Million Dollar Man, with Tinie starring as the ‘The Wonderman’ aided by his assistant, Ellie Goulding … their mission, to save the world.”
Tinie Tempah will tour the UK in 2011, performing in Manchester, Nottingham, Leeds, Birmingham, London and Southampton. Tinie Tempah tickets are on sale now for the following shows:
O2 Apollo, Manchester – 19th February
Rock City, Nottingham – 20th
O2 Academy, Leeds – 23rd
O2 Academy, Birmingham – 24th
HMV Hammersmith Apollo, London – 25th
Guildhall, Southampton – 26th
Brighton Dome – 27th
