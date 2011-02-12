Blackpool Vs Aston Villa: Live Stream, Highlights, Team News and Predictions

Ian Holloway and Gerard Houllier go head to head in what may well be an explosive encounter for both manager’s and players.

Premier League Tickets Available from Tixdaq.com

Watch Blackpool v Aston Villa live streaming with GetSport.TV

Blackpool will be forced into a change in goal after Paul Rachubka suffered a knee injury in training.

Ghana international Richard Kingson is the club’s only fit senior goalkeeper and will be recalled to the side.

England goalscorers Darren Bent and Ashley Young are both fit to start for Aston Villa.

Michael Bradley is included in the squad for the first time, while Gabriel Agbonlahor is available despite missing England duty for family reasons.

Blackpool

Injured/unavailable: Basham (leg), Crainey (ankle), Clarke, Gilks & Rachubka (all knee), Kornilenko & Sbai (both fitness)

Aston Villa

Suspended: Baker (one match)

Doubtful: Herd (calf) Injured: L Young (knee)(BBC Sport)

Watch Live Streaming of This Match for Free By Clicking On the Link Below

Watch Blackpool v Aston Villa live streaming with GetSport.TV

Highlights of previous Premier League encounters between these two sides

Aston Villa 3-2 Blackpool Premier League November 2010

COS Prediction: 2-1 to Blackpool

Join the Best Football Manager game now, Its Free!

Join the Best Football Manager game now, Its Free!