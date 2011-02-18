The Strokes UK Tour Dates Confirmed For July 2011

The Strokes have confirmed they will tour the UK in summer 2011.

The Strokes’ management have confirmed via their Twitter account that the New York band will tour the UK in July.

“US/Canada touring June (probably) – Euro and UK touring July (probably), that’s the plan for now,” said Ryan Gentles of Wiz Kid Management.

Announcements will undoubtedly come thick and fast over the next few weeks, as the band’s single Under Cover Of Darkness has just come out, while new album Angles has a release date of March 21st 2011.

Details of live concert venues and tour dates will be confirmed shortly, and as soon as The Strokes tickets are on sale you will be able to read it here.