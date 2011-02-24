Cesc Fabregas Will Do Everything To Be Fit For Arsenal’s Carling Cup Final

Emirates skipper in race to be fit to lead out his team at Wembley.

Arsenal captain Cesc Fabregas insists he will try everything in his battle to lead out the team at Wembley.

The Spanish World Cup winner limped out of the 1-0 win over Stoke City after 15 minutes with a slight hamstring problem.

Theo Walcott also limped off after a challenge from Dean Whitehead with a sprained ankle and will miss the Sunday’s Carling Cup final against Birmingham.

Arsenal has not won any silverware since the FA Cup in 2005 and Fabregas wants to be the first Gunner to lift a trophy since then.

The 23-year-old, via twitter, admits he is unsure if he will make it but will lose out on sleep if it means he can lead the team out.

“I don’t know if I’ll make Sunday or not, but all I know is that from this moment to Sunday I won’t sleep if it’s necessary,” he said.

“I’ve waited too long to captain a final for Arsenal and I won’t give up till the last second.”

