Ajax thrashed RKC to move to book a place in the KNVB Beker final against FC Twente

Premier League Tickets Available from Tixdaq.com

Ajax 1-0 RKC (Ebicilio)

Ajax 1-1 RKC (Blind Own Goal)

Ajax 2-1 RKC (El Hamdaoui)

Ajax 3-1 RKC (De Jong)

Ajax 4-1 RKC (De Zeeuw)

Ajax 5-1 RKC (De Jong)

Join the Best Football Manager game now, Its Free!