Chelsea Plan Incredible £110m Five Player Summer Spending Spree as Abramovich Plans to Splash the Cash

Stamford Bridge owner dreaming of acquiring a Galatico or two when the transfer window re-opens.

Roman Abramovich is set to continue his spending spree this summer, with a move for Kaka the most high-profile deal and Chelsea striker Didier Drogba possibly offered to Real Madrid in part-exchange.

Chelsea observers were at the San Siro on Monday night to watch Milan play Napoli and, in particular,the visitors’ Marek Hamsik, the Slovakian playmaker for whom the Italians want €30 million (£25.8m).

Two centre-halves also on the radar are Neven Subotic, the 22-year-old Serbian from Borussia Dortmund, valued at €20m, and Bolton’s Gary Cahill as Chelsea prepare for life without John Terry and Frank Lampard, who is 33this summer.

Chelsea are prepared to pay at least £15m to land the Everton midfielder Jack Rodwell this summer, but do not rule out last-minute bids from Manchester United or Manchester City.

SOURCE: Telegraph

Whilst some may baulk at the plans Chelsea appear to have in place it is worth noting that the West London club has spent the best part of seven plus years with a back bone of players that is now beginning to nearing it’s best before date. John Terry, Frank Lampard and Didier Drogba have been the mainstay of a side that has also seen the likes of Petr Cech, Ashley Cole and Michael Essien stick around for a significant period of time and perhaps now is the right time for the Blues to reshape.

Such an undertaking was never going to be cheap and having brought in David Luiz and Fernando Torres, seemingly long term replacements for Terry and Drogba, the Premier League champions are making plans to continue the rebuilding process.

Roman Abramovich will be keen to flex his financial muscle having seen Man City buy everything that moves in recent seasons and the players named by this source could all be of use at Stamford Bridge. Gary Cahill may in fact be a more natural replacement for 30 year old Terry and Marek Hamsik is the type of goal scoring midfielder every side would like to get hold of and a player who clearly would be a ready made replacement for 32 year old Lampard.

Jack Rodwell would add something to the midfield to and Kaka would be a great creative force and a player who the Chelsea owner appears to be most interested in, the Brazilian may be nearing 30 but he is still a legend that would go a long way to showing that the club is still able to capture the very best in the game.

In many ways the club is having to make up for an academy system that may have unearthed some gems, like the excellent Josh McEachran but has not produced much else that Ancelotti is willing to use.

