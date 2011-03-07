Manchester United Miss Out On Superstar Signing, Liverpool and Everton Battle for Championship Striker, Chelsea Want £40m Tottenham Star, Arsenal Chase Bargain Goal Machine, Bayern Munich Want Aston Villa’s Prized Asset, Celtic Full Back Wants Barcelona Move and Newcastle United Line Up Move for Jose Enrique Replacement

Transfer Rumour Round-Up. The run-down on the latest rumours and speculation.

Arsenal chase bargain goal machine to keep Robin Van Persie, Marouane Chamakh and Nicklas Bendtner on their toes.

Chelsea will make a £40m bid for Tottenham winger Gareth Bale, 21, this summer as the Stamford Bridge outfit look to lower the average age of their squad.

Man United miss out on superstar signing.

Liverpool’s director of football Damien Comolli is interested in pursuing a deal to sign Barcelona’s 23-year-old Spanish winger Jeffren Suarez as the likes of Joe Cole, Milan Jovanovic and Maxi are not cutting it at Anfield.

Tottenham fight Real Madrid for Chelsea striker as Harry Redknapp considers selling Roman Pavlyuchenko, Robbie Keane and even Peter Crouch.

Bayern Munich are in the race for Aston Villa’s England star Ashley Young, 25, and are set to make a summer swoop for the forward if he fails to agree a new contract with the Midlands club.

Newcastle United line up move for Jose Enrique replacement.

Liverpool and Everton chasing Championship striker.

Tottenham manager Harry Redknapp has joined the chase for 17-year-old Argentine Juan Jose Vea Murguia after the River Plate attacking midfielder decided he wants to come to England.

Celtic full back wants Barcelona move.

In other news. The following players are linked with the following clubs.

Tottenham: Robbie Keane to Aston Villa, Roman Pavlyuchenko to Sunderland, Luka Modric to Man United, Alan Hutton to Juventus, Younes Kaboul to PSG,

Man United: Michael Owen and Owen Hargreaves will not have their contracts renewed, Luis Antonio Valencia to Udinese, Jonny Evans and Danny Welbeck to Sunderland

Newcastle United: Wayne Routledge to QPR, Jose Enrique to AC Milan

Liverpool: Lucas to Napoli Emiliano Insua to Benfica, Christian Poulsen to Udinese, Paul Konchesky to Nottingham Forest, Alberto Aquilani to Juventus, Martin Skrtel and Daniel Agger to Wolfsburg,

Reading: Shane Long to Liverpool

Blackpool: Charlie Adam to Tottenham

Arsenal: Andrei Arshavin to Galatasaray

Sunderland: Asamoah Gyan to Man United,

Celtic: Biram Kayal to Man United

Everton: Jack Rodwell to Man United, Leighton Baines to Man United, Marouane Fellaini to Tottenham

West Ham: Carlton Cole to Newcastle United, Scott Parker to Tottenham, Benni McCarthy to QPR

Chelsea: Nicolas Anelka to PSG, Didier Drogba to Galatasaray, Florent Malouda to Fluminese, Gael Kakuta to Marseille

