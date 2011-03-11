Arsene Wenger Lines Up Move For Wigan Goalkeeper On Emergency Loan

Emirates boss wants to bring DW Stadium shot-stopper in as cover.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger is keen to bring Wigan Athletic goalkeeper Chris Kirkland to the Emirates to solve his goalkeeping crisis.

The Gunner’s are short of shot-stoppers after first-choice Wojciech Szczesny was the latest to join the casualty list.

The Poland international dislocated a finger saving a Dani Alves free-kick in the Champions League tie with Barcelona.

He has joined Lukasz Fabianski on the treatment table, who has been ruled out of the season with a shoulder problem.

Wenger wanted to re-call Vito Mannone from his loan spell at Hull City, but the Italian is also injured.

This leaves Manuel Almunia, who will replace Szczesny in goal for the FA Cup game with Manchester United, as the only recognised goalkeeper at the club.

Youngster James Shea is on-loan at Southampton and is un-tested at the top level. So Wenger wants to bring a player in on emergency loan as cover.

Kirkland is the manager’s preferred choice even though the England international has a chequered injury history himself.

He suffers from a bad back which needs constant treatment and a personal training schedule to manage the problem.

He has lost his place to Ali Al-Habsi and spent the first part of the season on-loan at Leicester City and was expected to move to Cardiff City but the move fell through.

Wenger believes Kirkland will provide perfect cover for Almunia as the Gunners go in search of a Premier League and FA Cup double.

