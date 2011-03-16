J.Cole To Join Tinie Tempah On UK Tour

J.Cole has been confirmed as the support act for Tinie Tempah’s UK arena tour.

The rapper confirmed his first ever UK arena tour earlier this week, following a run of sell-out shows earlier this year.

Tinie Tempah tickets will go on sale on Friday 18th March for the following shows:

Echo Arena, Liverpool – 31st October

Metro Radio Arena, Newcastle – 1st November

The O2 Arena, London – 4th

Bournemouth International Centre – 5th

LG Arena, Birmingham – 6th

M.E.N. Arena, Manchester – 7th

Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff – 8th