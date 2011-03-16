J.Cole To Join Tinie Tempah On UK Tour

J.Cole has been confirmed as the support act for Tinie Tempah’s UK arena tour.
The rapper confirmed his first ever UK arena tour earlier this week, following a run of sell-out shows earlier this year.
Tinie Tempah tickets will go on sale on Friday 18th March for the following shows:
Echo Arena, Liverpool – 31st October
Metro Radio Arena, Newcastle – 1st November
The O2 Arena, London – 4th
Bournemouth International Centre – 5th
LG Arena, Birmingham – 6th
M.E.N. Arena, Manchester – 7th
Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff – 8th
